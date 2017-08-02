Newsvine

Red Wolf

 

About and the werewolves came... and they ate him... and they drank his beer... Articles: 42 Seeds: 25108 Comments: 42301 Since: Jan 2006

Australian huskies on Mawson expedition immortalised in Antarctic place names

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Red Wolf View Original Article: ABC News (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)
Seeded on Wed Aug 2, 2017 1:11 AM
Discuss:

The man who wrote the Australian Antarctic manual for husky team training has welcomed the commemoration of the dogs' critical roles on maps.

The Antarctic Place Names Committee is naming 26 islands, rocks and reefs after the beloved dogs, that were depended on during Australia's heroic era of ice exploration a century ago, and had a role into the 1990s.

The dogs were all on Douglas Mawson's Australasian Antarctic Expedition (AAE) of 1911-14, but the naming is a tribute to all the huskies that underpinned Australian exploration in the icy continent.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor