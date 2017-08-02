Australian huskies on Mawson expedition immortalised in Antarctic place names

The man who wrote the Australian Antarctic manual for husky team training has welcomed the commemoration of the dogs' critical roles on maps.

The Antarctic Place Names Committee is naming 26 islands, rocks and reefs after the beloved dogs, that were depended on during Australia's heroic era of ice exploration a century ago, and had a role into the 1990s.

The dogs were all on Douglas Mawson's Australasian Antarctic Expedition (AAE) of 1911-14, but the naming is a tribute to all the huskies that underpinned Australian exploration in the icy continent.