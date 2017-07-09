Elon Musk's Tesla to build world's biggest lithium ion battery to secure power for South Australia

South Australia will be home to the world's largest lithium ion battery thanks to a historic agreement between Tesla and the State Government.

And Tesla boss Elon Musk is promising to build it in 100 days, or it's free. Key points:

A 100-megawatt (129 megawatt hour) battery is to be in place before summer It will provide energy stability for SA and also be emergency back-up for shortfalls Elon Musk is sticking by a "100 days or free" promise for SA taxpayers

Tesla will build the 100-megawatt battery which will store energy from French renewable company Neoen's Hornsdale Wind Farm near Jamestown, which is still under construction.

The project will be in place before summer.

Mr Musk's '100 days or it's free' pledge starts once the grid interconnection agreement has been signed.