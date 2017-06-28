George Pell, Catholic Cardinal, charged with historical sexual assault offences

Australia's most senior Catholic cleric, Cardinal George Pell, has been charged with historical sexual assault offences and ordered to appear in a Melbourne court. Key points:

Charges involve multiple complainants Pell has always maintained his innocence and strenuously denied any wrongdoing Victoria Police says charging process has involved "common and standard practice"

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said the Vatican-based cardinal was required to appear at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on July 18.

He said the charges were served on Pell's legal representatives in Melbourne, and that they involved multiple complainants.

Last July, police confirmed they were formally investigating complaints about offences alleged to have occurred in Ballarat in the 1970s.