Forensic scientists overwhelmed by number of donors to NSW body farm

Forensic scientists say they have been overwhelmed by the number of people wanting to donate their corpses to the southern hemisphere's first body farm.

The secret bushland facility on the outskirts of Sydney is being used to study how human bodies decompose.

It was established in early 2016 by Professor Shari Forbes, a forensic scientist from the University of Technology Sydney.

"We're not CSI, we don't solve investigations in an hour, but we can solve investigations through the research that we do," Professor Forbes said.

The facility is currently the only body farm outside the United States and Professor Forbes said the public interest had been higher than anyone had expected.

"The level of interest has definitely surprised us," she said.

"We already have 30 of our donors who have arrived at our facility, and that's in just over a year.

"We weren't expecting anywhere near that number."

More than 500 people have now said they will also donate their bodies to the cause once they die.

"We do have a slight bias towards seniors and the elderly, thankfully because they live long and healthy lives and intend to die from natural causes," Professor Forbes said.

"We don't hope to see young people out there, but the few that arrive are really beneficial to the work that we do for the police."