Satirist John Clarke, of Clarke and Dawe fame, dies aged 68

Celebrated satirist and comedian John Clarke has died suddenly, aged 68. Your favourite Clarke and Dawe sketches

Iconic comedy duo John Clarke and Bryan Dawe entertained audiences with their political satire skits for over 25 years. We've collated some of their most loved segments and classic exchanges.

Clarke died from natural causes while bushwalking in Victoria over the weekend.

"John died doing one of the things he loved the most in the world, taking photos of birds in beautiful bushland with his wife and friends. He is forever in our hearts," his family said in a statement issued by the ABC.

"We are aware of what he has meant to so many for so many years, throughout the world but especially in Australia and New Zealand.

"We are very grateful for all expressions of sympathy and love which John would have greatly appreciated."