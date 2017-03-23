Newsvine

Night parrot sighting in Western Australia shocks birdwatching world

Seeded by Red Wolf View Original Article: ABC News (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)
Seeded on Wed Mar 22, 2017 9:31 PM
A group of four birdwatchers from Broome has photographed Australia's most mysterious bird, the night parrot, in Western Australia.

The sighting is all that more remarkable when you consider that the night parrot was not confirmed as still alive in Australia until three years ago, and that the photograph was taken in a patch of spinifex 2,000 kilometres from where the bird was rediscovered in Western Queensland.

While the group described the parrot as a "fat budgerigar", the sighting was the equivalent of winning the bird watching lotto.

