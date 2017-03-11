Planet Earth II showcases the fungi photography of Steve Axford

Planet Earth II, possibly the most lavish nature documentary ever made, has catapulted the images taken by fungi photographer Steve Axford from the forest floor to the world.

Axford started photographing rainforests around Lismore, on the NSW North Coast, about 10 years ago, and in retirement the hobby became an obsession.

The next step for Axford was to find a way to create time lapses of his fungi beauties showing the life cycles of the mushrooms.

"I had a spare shower which I thought the fungus would grow quite well in so I could bring logs in and put them in the shower and the fungus could grow and I could take time lapse," Axford said.

"Well I did that and it worked brilliantly and things have just grown from there."

Time lapse footage of Axford's fungi photography have gone viral online, and people around the world started to notice that he was discovering plants never seen before.

One of them was a fungus which is now called a blue truffle.

"It's a completely new thing — never seen before — and he's found that on the forest floor," Dr Tom May from the Herbarium of Victoria said.