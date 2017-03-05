Religious fanatics charged over damage to Toowong war memorial

Charges have been laid against religious fanatics who confessed to vandalising an Australian war memorial at Toowong, over what they said were its "blasphemous" overtones.

The attack on the Cross of Sacrifice, which has stood since 1924, has outraged Brisbane Lord Mayor Graham Quirk and led to the Catholic Worker movement member Jim Dowling being charged by police on Thursday afternoon.

The RSL, meanwhile, described the perpetrators as the "lowest of the low".

Mr Dowling's wife, Anne Rampa, defended the actions of her husband, who removed the sword, and 22-year-old Greenslopes man Tim Webb, who placed the sword in an anvil to reshape it into a garden hoe.

When asked what the difference between their actions and the actions of the Taliban in Afghanistan, where the ancient Buddhas of Bamiyan were destroyed, and Islamic State's more recent destruction of "blasphemous" artefacts in Palmyra, Syria, Ms Rampa said: "We're Christian."