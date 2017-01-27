Sir John Hurt: Bafta-winning actor dies aged 77

Veteran actor Sir John Hurt has died aged 77, his agent has said.

The Bafta-winning star, known for his roles in Alien and The Elephant Man, continued working despite being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2015.

He recently starred as Father Richard McSorley in Jackie, the biopic of President John F. Kennedy's wife.

US director Mel Brooks described Sir John as "cinematic immortality", as tributes poured in for the star.