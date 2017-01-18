NSW Premier Mike Baird announces retirement

NSW Premier Mike Baird has announced his retirement from politics.

In a statement on Twitter, Mr Baird said he was ready to move on from politics after 10 years in public life.

"As I have reflected on the approaching halfway mark of our current term of government, and the opportunity it presents to refresh the Cabinet team, I have decided that this is the perfect time for me to hand the reins over to a new Premier," it read.

"Serving as Premier of NSW has been a tremendous honour, but I have made clear from the beginning that I was in politics to make a difference, and then move on.

"After 10 years in public life, this moment for me has arrived."

Mr Baird has been Premier of NSW since April 2014, taking over after Barry O'Farrell's resignation.