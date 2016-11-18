Newsvine

Woman with plastic fork chased sword-wielding robber

A sword-wielding robber who was chased by a shop worker armed with a plastic fork has been jailed for four years.

Arthur Rennie, 20, from Port Glasgow, targeted Cowden's News and Fast Food Shop in Greenock, on 16 March 2015.

He waved the sword and pushed 23-year-old Julie Crighton and demanded cash. She refused, pushed him back and chased him while clutching the plastic fork.

Rennie was caught when a bag containing the sword and clothing, which had his DNA on them, was found near the shop.

