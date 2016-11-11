Leonard Cohen: Canadian singer dead aged 82

Canadian singer, songwriter and poet Leonard Cohen has died aged 82.

The news was announced on his official Facebook page, but no details about the cause of death were given.

"It is with profound sorrow we report that legendary poet, songwriter and artist, Leonard Cohen has passed away," the statement said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led tributes to the singer, who was known for hits including Hallelujah and Dance Me to the End of Love.

"It is with deep sorrow that I learned today of the death of the legendary Leonard Cohen," Mr Trudeau said in a statement.

"He will be fondly remembered for his gruff vocals, his self-deprecating humour and the haunting lyrics that made his songs the perennial favourite of so many generations."