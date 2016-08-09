Census 2016: no sign of any DDoS attack

While the head of the Australian Bureau of Statistics David Kalisch is claiming that hackers forced the closure of the organisation's website on census night, there is no evidence to show that any such attack occurred.

The website digitalattackmap.com tracks events of this nature but as security pro Matthew Hackling posted last night, the site detected no unusual activity in Australia at all.

Hackling commented in a tweet: "Hmmm. Nothing unusual DDoS wise for Australia and yesterday #censusfail."