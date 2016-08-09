Newsvine

Red Wolf

 

About and the werewolves came... and they ate him... and they drank his beer... Articles: 42 Seeds: 25076 Comments: 41055 Since: Jan 2006

Census 2016: no sign of any DDoS attack

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Red Wolf View Original Article: iTWire
Seeded on Tue Aug 9, 2016 7:43 PM
Discuss:

While the head of the Australian Bureau of Statistics David Kalisch is claiming that hackers forced the closure of the organisation's website on census night, there is no evidence to show that any such attack occurred.

The website digitalattackmap.com tracks events of this nature but as security pro Matthew Hackling posted last night, the site detected no unusual activity in Australia at all.

Hackling commented in a tweet: "Hmmm. Nothing unusual DDoS wise for Australia and yesterday #censusfail."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Advertise | AdChoices

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor