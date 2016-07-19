Queen object to Trump's use of 'We are the Champions'

British rock band Queen are not happy with Donald Trump's "unauthorised use" of one of their songs during his campaign to try to become the US President.

Their hit We Are The Champions was used to introduce Trump on stage to cheering crowds at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio.

In a statement, the band said: "An unauthorised use at the Republican Convention against our wishes - Queen".

The song was played again when Trump's wife Melania stepped on stage to give a speech, which was later mired in controversy over claims that parts of it were plagiarised from Michelle Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention in 2008.