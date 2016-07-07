Greyhound racing to be banned in New South Wales, Baird Government announces

Greyhound racing will be banned in New South Wales from July 1 next year, with Premier Mike Baird saying the "widespread and systemic mistreatment of animals" cannot be tolerated. Key points:

NSW becomes first state in Australia to ban greyhound racing Mike Baird says the Government was left with "no acceptable course of action except to close this industry down" Detailed plans for the shutdown will be developed with industry consultation

It comes after a special commission of inquiry found overwhelming evidence of animal cruelty, including mass greyhound killings and live baiting.

In announcing his reasons for the ban, Mr Baird said the inquiry found:

Between 48,000–68,000 dogs were killed in past 12 years in NSW because they were too slow or otherwise unsuitable for racing Live baiting is widespread, with about 10–20 per cent of trainers engaged in the practice Greyhound Racing NSW had a policy of deliberately misreporting the number of dog deaths and injuries The industry is not capable of reforming over the short or medium term

Mr Baird said the Government had received the report of the commission, conducted by former High Court judge Michael McHugh, and the findings were damning.