Boaty McBoatface snubbed as name for UK research vessel

The British Government has chosen to name its now-famous polar research ship the RRS Sir David Attenborough, on the verge of the naturalist's 90th birthday, in a snub to the popular choice, Boaty McBoatface.

In a media release and series of tweets, UK Science Minister Jo Johnson said that Boaty McBoatface "will live on as the name of one of the high-tech remotely operated sub-sea vehicles".