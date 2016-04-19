Boaty McBoatface wins naming poll for Britain's new polar research ship

The United Kingdom's Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) may be regretting their decision to let the public name a polar research ship after the winner of the naming poll was revealed.

The name Boaty McBoatface, which caused an internet sensation during voting, was the runaway winner, beating entries honouring explorers and scientists.

The quirky name put forward for the £200 million ($369 million) Royal Research Ship received 124,109 votes, giving it a staggering lead over runner-up RRS Poppy Mai, named in honour of a young girl with cancer, which received 34,371 votes.

Coming in at third place was RSS Henry Worsley, a tribute to the British explorer. Fourth place was RRS It's Bloody Cold Here, and RRS David Attenborough also made the top five.

Although Boaty McBoatface received overwhelming public support, the final decision rests with NERC, which may choose to ignore democracy for a less frivolous title.