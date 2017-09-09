How human waste is helping Aussie farmers get the best out of their land

t's great for agricultural crops and a bit on the nose, but it's not your standard manure.

About 180,000 tonnes of biosolids are generated from Sydney's sewage each year, but authorities are having no troubles with getting rid of it.

Biosolids, which is a by-product of the sewerage treatment process, is proving a hit with New South Wales farmers who want to improve soil health and boost yields.

Harvested from 23 of Sydney's sewerage plants, the waste is processed through reactors which also create renewable energy that is fed back into the system.

It is then trucked out to about 20 farms in the state's central west, as well as several mine rehabilitation sites.

Stuart Kelly swapped synthetic fertilisers for human biosolids on his family property at Newbridge, near Blayney five years ago.

He said his soil was healthier than ever and the farm was booming.

"My thing is healthy soils and healthy pastures is going to come back to healthy stock," Mr Kelly said.

Mr Kelly said while he still got raised eyebrows for using the sewage, it was helping complete the production cycle between city and bush.