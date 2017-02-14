Newsvine

Red Wolf

 

About and the werewolves came... and they ate him... and they drank his beer... Articles: 42 Seeds: 25092 Comments: 41266 Since: Jan 2006

Pornhub launches online sex education centre because no-one else is doing it

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Red Wolf View Original Article: PinkNews
Seeded on Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:25 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The world’s largest porn site has launched a centre dedicated to educating people about sexuality and sexual health – because of poor standards of sex and relationship education (SRE).

In the US sex and relationship education is often heavily regulated by state lawmakers, meaning that school kids are commonly taught under ‘abstinence-only’ programmes that do not provide quality advice on protection, avoiding STIs or sexual health in general.

In addition, a handful of states continue to maintain laws that ban teachers from mentioning homosexuality.

In the absence of any real education, young people are increasingly turning to pornography to learn about sex – which campaigners warn can lead to body issues, unrealistic expectations and even dangerous or risky practises.

But rather than being part of the problem, the world’s largest porn site Pornhub is trying to be part of the solution, launching an online resource centre dedicated to sexual health.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor